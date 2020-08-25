BEWARE: Popular brand recalls muesli product due to presence of Salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of Rude Health Muesli The Ultimate due to possible Salmonella contamination of the ingredient, brazil nuts.

The effected batches are listed below:

Product:

Rude Health Muesli The Ultimate; pack size: 500g

Batch Code:

‘Best-before’ dates: 12 June 2021; 24 June 2021; 20 July 2021 and 21 July 2021.

Country Of Origin:

United Kingdom

Nature Of Danger:

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.