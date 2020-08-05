Sea legs not required for a staycation on this fabulous houseboat in the heart of Galway City

This beautiful, romantic getaway located on the banks of Lough Atalia, a tidal inlet off Galway Bay in Galway City, is staycation luxury at its finest.

Catherina is a historical Dutch barge that has been lovingly renovated in recent years to turn it into an extremely spacious and comfortable dwelling. It is located right next to the famous G Hotel, the hugely popular Huntsman Inn and The Eye Cinema with shops and a bus stop close by - a mere 15 minute walk to Eyre Square along the scenic banks of Lough Atalia.

If generic hotels and apartments have started to become somewhat of a blur and you're looking for something a little different with lots of privacy, and peace and quiet then look no further.

The boat is made up of a large kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, a large open-plan dining area and lounge. The open plan lounge has a wood/turf burning stove and a wicker basket of turf will be supplied should the evenings in Galway get a little chilly and you want to snuggle up in front of a real fire.

There is a large, bright bathroom with a bath and shower. Underfloor heating is set via a pre-programmed timer, and will come on at specified times to keep the interior nice and cosy.

The beautifully-decorated cabin bedroom has a double bed and lots of storage, featuring all the home comforts you could wish for.

Lough Atalia is a protected inlet off Galway Bay, and therefore it is tidal, meaning Catherina will go up and down with the tide. She will not always be floating. The tidal height at the time of your stay will be completely dependent on the lunar cycle.

If you are lucky enough to have good weather, you can sit up on the deck with a beverage and enjoy the famous beautiful sunsets over Galway Bay and Galway City.

To make your staycation that bit quirkier and an experience to remember, take a look at the full listing for Sandra's Beautiful Boat in the Heart of Galway City on Airbnb.