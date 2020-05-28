Re-opening date announced for Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford

The much-anticipated date for the re-opening of the spectacular Mount Congreve Gardens can now be unveiled as June 9, 2020.

The garden will open six days per week from 10 am to 5.30 pm with last entry at 4 pm from Tuesday to Sunday inclusive with Thursday dedicated to those who are cocooning only. In order to ensure the safety of all staff members and the health and safety of visitors, ALL visitors must pre-book a ticket to access the gardens in advance at www.mountcongreve.com as a limited number of tickets will be available for each day.

Estate Manager Ray Sinnott says, “We are delighted to be able to announce a re-opening date for Mount Congreve Gardens, the gardens are looking beautiful at the moment and we have put a lot of work and effort into carrying out some much-needed maintenance during the closure period along with ensuring all safety measures are in place for our re-opening.

"We are delighted to share the space with visitors from within 20km of Mount Congreve for this phase and we plan to work carefully and safely alongside the government re-opening phases for advance ticket bookings to the gardens as we progress through the lifting of restrictions phases.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to the gardens and we are asking all of our visitors to help us to help them and to be mindful of the new way that we have to work. The Café will be open for teas and coffees, snacks and sandwiches, there will be no indoor seating, no table service and a strict queuing system will be in place. Our outdoor Harvest Shop will also serve tea and coffee, sandwiches and snacks in the same manner as the Cafe. Extra outdoor seating has been put in place with a flexi plastic panel placed in the centre of our outdoor benches.

"Unfortunately, for now, access to or from the Waterford Greenway will not be available, we hope to re-open this gate over the coming weeks but for now we simply cannot do so in a safe and measurable way.

"We have also been working on a new map of the gardens, which offers visitors the ability to be able to navigate the space in a very simple manner. We were aware that our old map caused confusion at times so we are delighted to be able to unveil a new self-guided map to ensure visitors can fully explore the vast 70-acre gardens without requiring directions from gardeners working on the grounds. We were delighted to work with local artist Anouschka Joyce in order to create a beautiful yet functional piece of art.”

Tickets for garden access at Mount Congreve are now available for advance booking at www.mountcongreve.com