Carbon monoxide scare as Waterford firefighters find terrifying boiler blockage

Waterford Fire Crews were alerted to a smell of oil/kerosene in a house in the city on Monday night.

Using a carbon monoxide (CO) detector, they found levels of the deadly gas to be in excess of 130ppm, a reading deemed "dangerously high."

"Following some questions to the homeowner, we found that they had turned on their heating which hadn’t been used in a few days which led us to check the boiler and flue," firefighters said.

"It was then found that a poor unfortunate bird had made a nest for itself in the heating boiler's flue which caused all the fumes from the boiler to back up and inhibit the boiler from working properly, causing the extreme CO build-up.

"Luckily they had a CO detector which alerted them to the levels," they continued.

In more general advice to the public following the incident, Waterford Fire Service said: "This time of year, as it is nesting season, it is always advisable to check your boiler and chimney outlets as birds are attracted to the safety of the location, but unfortunately these nests can be extremely dangerous.

"Check your CO alarm regularly, have your boiler serviced regularly and check your boiler outlets for obstructions. It may just save your life."