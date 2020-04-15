Latest number of Covid-19 deaths on record high day for confirmed cases in Ireland as total positive tests pass the 12,000 mark

The Department of Health has confirmed 38 more deaths and 1,068 new cases, including results returned from a German lab.

It brings to 444 the total number of people who have died in Ireland while the number of confirmed infections has passed the 12,500 mark with a total of 12,547 positive tests recorded in the Republic since the end of February.

Today's number of confirmed cases marks the biggest daily reported increase. However, part of the increase is due to a clearing of a backlog of tests which are due to be processed in full this week.

