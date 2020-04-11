33 more deaths as new figures show 8,928 people have Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 33 people diagnosed with CCovid19 in Ireland have died.

· 30 deaths located in the east, 3 in the west of the country

· the people included 14 females and 19 males

· the median age of today’s reported deaths is 82

· 25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 320 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 553 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 286 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 9th April (7,787 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals:

· 45% are male and 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figure of 553 represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

“This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Earlier today a mental health and wellbeing initiative to support the mental health needs of the public through this pandemic was announced by Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD.

“It is very important that people know they are not alone during this time. This campaign will be about uniting all of us, staying connected and insuring we get through this together. More information is available at gov.ie/together.”