NEWS

One in four Irish people stocking up on food after coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

One in four Irish people stocking up on food after coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

iReach Insights on the impact the coronavirus is having on Irish people

Over one in four (26%) people have begun stocking up on food after the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Ireland, according to iReach Insights. 

Findings 

  • 86% of respondents have started washing their hands more often given Covid-19 outbreak fears.
  • 25% plan to change their holiday plans overseas in order to avoid travel (42% among those ages between 18-24).
  • 11% (17% in Dublin) have started working from home more, while a further 14% have stopped going to conferences or non-essential business meetings.
  • One in four (26%) have begun stocking up on food, with a further 7% of respondents stocking up on fuel. 

Top 3 concerns surrounding Covid-19
 
Respondents rank the health of their family as their main concern for worry (with 89% ranking this as a top 3 concern) following the outbreak of Covid-19. A further 24% of respondents have made plans in an attempt to protect older parents/family members or friends from the virus.
 
Respondents then ranked their own health as their second biggest concern or worry surrounding Covid-19 (with 70% of respondents ranking this as a top 3 concern).
 
There was a third concern over the impact Covid-19 would have on the Irish economy (with 61% of respondents ranking this as a top 3 concern).           