Storm Brendan impact being felt with winds already reaching nearly 100 km ph

Met Éireann's latest weather station reports show that Storm Brendan winds are gusting at nearly 100km ph.

A report from a weather observation station on Sherkin Island recorded gusts at 96 km ph at 9am on Monday morning. Average speed was were exceeding 70km ph on the Cork island.

The storm is set to bring winds of 130 km per hour and higher in parts of the country.

Satellite images published by Met Éireann reveal its scale and position on Monday morning.

Storm Brendan will bring extreme winds and heavy rain today. Status Orange weather warnings in force for all counties with status Red warnings in operation for marine areas. Winds may reach stronger levels locally and for limited time periods. pic.twitter.com/OYV0N5CjoD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2020

Status Orange wind warnings are in place for all 26 counties.

National forecast issued by Met Éireann at 8.35am on Monday, January 13.

TODAY - MONDAY 13TH JANUARY

Storm Brendan will bring extreme winds and heavy rain today. Status Orange wind warnings in force for all counties with status Red warnings in operation for marine areas. Winds may reach stronger levels locally and for limited time periods. Gale force southerly winds will extend countrywide during the morning, with severe and damaging gusts. Heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic, thundery at times. There will be coastal flooding due to a combination of onshore winds, spring tides and storm surge. Clearer conditions, with squally showers of rain and hail, will follow from the west during the afternoon, with the ongoing risk of thunder. Winds will veer southwesterly with the clearance and ease somewhat, although it will remain windy with stormy conditions persisting on coasts. Highest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling as low as 1 or 2 degrees despite a persisting fresh southwest wind. It'll be mainly dry with just isolated showers, mainly retreating to coasts of the west and north but at times carried further eastwards by the winds. Some showers may turn wintry and there will be a risk of frost.