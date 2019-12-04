40 Waterford roads upgraded under €48 million scheme

Waterford has had 40 roads upgraded under the Government's Local Improvement Scheme which was introduced in 2017.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring revealed the numbers of roads approved and completed under the scheme in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary.

Since the Local Improvement Scheme was introduced in 2017, €48 million has been allocated to the improvement of over 2,000 roads.

In Waterford, 40 roads have been upgraded over the last three years, although full figures for 2019 have not yet been finalised.

17 Waterford roads received funding under the 2017 scheme with all 17 now completed. 19 roads were allocated funding in 2018 with 20 completed given an agreed substitution with Waterford City and County Council and the Department. Waterford's full 2019 figures have not been confirmed.

Wexford has had 35 roads completed under the scheme in the last three years with their 2019 figures also outstanding. Kilkenny has had 32 roads completed but again, there 2019 figures have not yet been confirmed to the Department.

The LIS is funded by the Department of for Rural and Community Development and administered through the Local Authorities. The number and location of roads to benefit from improvement works is a matter for the relevant Local Authority.

The Minister did confirm that a number of Local Authorities have yet to submit their final returns confirming the funding spent and the number of roads projects completed in respect of the 2019 scheme.

"My officials have been in contact with the Local Authorities to impress upon them the need to complete their LIS works and to submit payment claims," he concluded.