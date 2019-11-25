NEWS

Glanbia Ireland set to build €140 million facility on outskirts of Waterford city

Planning authorities have granted approval to Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-ware to build a continental cheese facility in the South East

The €140 million facility will be located at Belview, just outside Waterford city.

Kilkenny County Council approved the plan to build the continental cheese manufacturing facility, which will have a production capacity of 450 million litres of milk per annum and create approximately 80 full-time jobs.

Subject to all necessary approvals, the facility is scheduled for commissioning in 2022. The facility is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and Royal A-ware, a leading global cheese and dairy producer in The Netherlands.

Glanbia Ireland welcomes the latest phase of the planning process. Separately, Kilkenny County Council has also granted approval to Glanbia Ireland to extend its research and development capabilities at Ballyragget in County Kilkenny.

The planned extension will allow its newly expanded research and development team to deliver more innovative value-added products for the global marketplace.