Dignity packs for the homeless in Waterford this Christmas

A novel project is aiming to provide toiletries and essential personal items to homeless people and those in dire need across County Waterford and the South East.

Spearheaded by West Waterford Sinn Féin, dignity packs will include items such as toothpaste, soap, razors and sanitary products. They will be donated to charities and services in the South East for distribution to people that are homeless, in refuges or on very low incomes.

The local Sinn Féin Cumann is calling on supporters to donate items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hats, socks, hairbrushes, combs, shower gel, shampoo, tissues, plasters, Ziploc bags, scarves, combs, soap, chocolate, nail files, deodorant, sanitary products, face cloths and small mirrors. They will be packed up on December 14 and distributed to local charity organisations and support services.

Anyone wishing to donate items can drop them to Deputy David Cullinane’s constituency office at 47 Mary Street, Dungarvan, or call Cllr Conor D. McGuinness on 087-9345603 to arrange collection.