'Utterly shocked': Simon Harris and HSE hammered over Waterford psychiatric unit

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has slammed the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the HSE for the abject conditions at University Hospital Waterford's psychiatric unit.

He said it remains in a state of crisis despite repeated warnings and reports.

Deputy Cullinane has been left "utterly shocked" by the photos that have emerged of the "intolerable conditions" of the psychiatric unit in Waterford, of beds made from chairs while other patients sleep on floors.

"Shocked, but sadly not surprised," he told WaterfordLive.ie.

"The Mental Health Commission recently published a report on the unit, and found that residents’ general health needs were not monitored and assessed in line with their specific needs. It also found that physical examinations were inadequate, that residents did not have access to a supply of appropriate emergency personal clothing, and that the centre was not clean, hygienic and free from offensive odours.

"Words are one thing. We now have photographic evidence revealing a unit that is operating under conditions that would make a Victorian workhouse blush. The staff are not to blame here. They are operating under incredible stress and distress.

"Both the Minister and the HSE know that is about funding and resources. Yet, despite this, they refuse to do anything about it. I have constantly raised the level of care at the unit, and quite frankly at this stage I am sick to the teeth of the minister's excuses. I will be putting down a motion on this issue next week. We need answers and solutions once and for all," he added.