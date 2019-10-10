Waterford to begin 2020 Munster Championship against reigning All-Ireland champions

It will be a baptism of fire for new Waterford hurling boss Liam Cahill as his side must take on the last two All-Ireland champions in successive weeks at the beginning of the 2020 Munster Hurling Championship.

Waterford will begin their campaign against reigning and mightily impressive All-Ireland champions Tipperary on the weekend of May 9/10 with fixture details to be finalised.

Just days later on the weekend of May 16/17, the Déise will be up against 2018 champions Limerick.

Cahill's charges will tackle Cork in round three two weeks later (May 30/31) before having a break during their bye round on June 6/7.

They will finish the round-robin phase against Clare on the weekend of June 13/14.