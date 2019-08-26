One Waterford lotto player won €250,000 over the weekend

The National Lottery has put Lotto players in Co. Waterford on high alert as one lucky Lotto ticketholder is €250,000 better off after winning the top prize on Friday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 quick-pick ticket was purchased in the An Post Post Office in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

The winning numbers from the Lotto Plus draw are: 15, 17, 24, 30, 31, 42 and the bonus number was 46.

Additionally, two Dublin Lotto players came agonisingly close to hitting the €2 million jackpot, but each won €25,622 after matching five numbers and the bonus.

While there was no winner of the €2,000,000 Lotto jackpot, which will roll to an estimated €2.5 million on the next draw on Wednesday 28th August, two ticketholders in Dublin fell just one number shy of scooping the jackpot, matching five numbers and the bonus. This pair from the capital shared the €51,244 prize and will receive €25,622 each.

The two winning tickets were bought at Newsbees store in Belgard Heights, Tallaght. Dublin 24 and in CentraLusk, Dun Emer, Lusk in Co. Dublin.

The National Lottery is now appealing to its players in Waterford and Dublin to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won any of these three substantial prizes. A spokesperson advised: “In a week where the biggest Lotto jackpot in more than two years was won (€11.2 million) by a ticket holder who purchased their ticket in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, it is fantastic to see more major wins for National Lottery participants across the country."

"We are advising all our Lotto players in Waterford and Dublin to check their Lotto tickets and if you do happen to be one of those three lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep these valuable pieces of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize."

