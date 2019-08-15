New project to bring Banksy-inspired artwork to Tramore

A group of people in Tramore are organising a weekend of Banksy-inspired art to pay tribute to man, the art and the messages of his artwork. It will take place in late October.

"The idea is to have Banksy-inspired art in our town created by 30 selected artist from all around Ireland and Europe. The artists will be chosen through an application process," organisers said.

"We would love to have artists from your area apply and to hopefully join us for the weekend of Banksy-inspired art and to be in with the chance of winning €3,000 (1st prize), €2,000 (second prize) or €1,000 (third prize)."

"It's open for anyone once they are over 18. It is a not for profit event/project that we would hope to run every year."

Organisers have been signing up businesses and organisations across the town to provide wall space for the project so on October 26/27/28, Tramore will be awash with the colour of stunning street art.