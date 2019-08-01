Gardaí investigating serious assault in the South East

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in the South East.

The incident occurred in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, County Wexford, at approximately 12:15am on Sunday (July 28).

According to WLR FM, gardaí visited locations in Waterford and Kilkenny as part of their investigation over the alleged rape of a girl and the sexual assault of two others.

“The three injured parties involved in this incident are currently in the process of being interviewed by a team of specially trained interviewers. The scene has been examined and is now reopened,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. Gardaí would like to thank all witnesses that have already come forward to provide witness statements.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information and who has not yet come forward to please contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“Investigations are continuing. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the ages of those involved, no further information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson added.