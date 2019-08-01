Waterford gardaí arrest two people in raids targeting criminal gangs

Two people have been arrested by gardaí following raids this Thursday morning targeting organised criminal gangs in the South East.

The raids were carried out by the Tipperary Garda Division supported by those in Carlow / Kilkenny, Waterford and North Cork, and the Garda Armed Support Unit.

The two people who were arrested are being detained in Clonmel and Dungarvan under organised crime legislation.

A number of vehicles, along with mobile phones and other forms of technology, were seized during the raids which were on lock-up premises and recycling plants.

It is believed the gangs targeted may have links to criminals outside the country.

The gangs are believed to be involved in burglaries, especially business premises, and metal theft.