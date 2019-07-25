Thousands to descend on Waterford city centre for Renault World GAA Games 2019 parade

The launch of the Renault World GAA Games 2019 will take place in Waterford city centre this Sunday (July 28).

A parade of 1,200 players from across the seven continents will leave Waterside car park at 6.30pm, going via The Apple Market and Michael Street into Arundel Square for 7pm, where the Games will be formally launched. They will be joined by juvenile members of their twinning partners - Waterford GAA, LGFA and Camogie clubs - with whom they will share a special cultural evening on July 30 in almost every club in the county.

Four different bands will accompany the athletes as they proudly make their way through the city on Sunday. Then the celebrations commence with entertainment, music and dancing from local and international groups. The South African native born team will perform, as will the widely-acclaimed Mount Sion choir. They will also be joined by the Booley House, Dónal Lunny and Máirtín O'Connor, Sibéal Ní Chasaide, and Odhrán.

A big screen will be in place in John Robert's Square, where members of the public will be able to view the spectacle while still soaking up the atmosphere. It promises to be a lively, family fun event which will finish at 9pm. All are welcome.

The Renault GAA World Games 2019 will involve some 85 teams across the four codes of Gaelic football, ladies football, hurling and camogie descending on Waterford to earn the right to take the field in Croke Park on finals day on August 2. Teams are divided into two divisions - Native Born and Irish Born. For the first time ever, the majority (over 60%) of players will not be of Irish birth.

With the vast majority of Waterford clubs involved, everyone in the Déise is encouraged to take part and help make this a truly memorable and historic event, with a community-led feel throughout. It's a unique opportunity to put Waterford on the map, and create an iconic experience for the thousands of visitors from all over the world that they will cherish for a long time to come.