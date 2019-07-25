WHAT'S ON
Epic GAA legends line-up announced for free Waterford event
Renault GAA World Games takes place in Waterford from July 28 to August 1
To celebrate the Renault GAA World Games 2019 taking place at Waterford Institute of Technology's sports campus from July 28 to August 1, the GAA has organised a special panel event.
Join Marty Morrissey along with sporting legends Marc O’Sé, Dessie Dolan, Anthony Daly and local hero John Mullane for a lively debate and discussion on all things GAA at H&H Motors, Waterford, on July 31.
Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments, with the GAA panel kicking off at 7.30pm.
This is a free event, but make sure to book your place by emailing marketing@handhmotors.ie, by calling 051-876400 or online.
