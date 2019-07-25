Epic GAA legends line-up announced for free Waterford event

To celebrate the Renault GAA World Games 2019 taking place at Waterford Institute of Technology's sports campus from July 28 to August 1, the GAA has organised a special panel event.

Join Marty Morrissey along with sporting legends Marc O’Sé, Dessie Dolan, Anthony Daly and local hero John Mullane for a lively debate and discussion on all things GAA at H&H Motors, Waterford, on July 31.

Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments, with the GAA panel kicking off at 7.30pm.

This is a free event, but make sure to book your place by emailing marketing@handhmotors.ie, by calling 051-876400 or online.