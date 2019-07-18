South East man appears before court charged with possessing drugs

Carrick-on-Suir man appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court's latest sitting charged in connection with the seizure of an estimated €1300 worth of tablets for the purpose of selling or supplying them to others.

Before the court was Robert Kennedy of Killonerry Close, Ballylynch Carrick-on-Suir, who is charged with the possessing tablets for sale or supply to others at his home on June 27.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said the case was for summary disposal in the court.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case to the September 5 sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court.