Dramatic escape for motorist on the M9 this morning
At 8.30am this morning, emergency services were called to a motorway incident on the M9 southbound carriageway.
The accident happened between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny North.
The single-vehicle accident left the sole occupant trapped in the vehicle after it collided with a barrier and ended up off the carriageway.
The driver was freed and transferred to hospital where their injuries are no serious.
