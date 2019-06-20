Waterford soldiers enjoy dog awareness day at Kilkenny Defence Forces barracks

Waterford Defence Forces personnel based at Stephen's Barracks, Kilkenny, were given the opportunity to bring their dogs to work on Wednesday.

The 3rd Infantry Battalion hosted K-9 Awareness Day, aimed at building external collaboration and increasing awareness of the work of national dog charities.

Representatives from Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and National Search And Rescue Dog Association attended and thoroughly enjoyed the event, with Maxi Zoo Waterford providing dog goody bags for all.

