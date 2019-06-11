'After many false dawns' - Waterford TD welcomes €5m for runway extension

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has welcomed an announcement of funding to extend the runway at Waterford Airport.

Deputy Cullinane said the investment was long overdue and represents a game changer for air travel in the region.

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “The announcement of funding to extend the runway at Waterford Airport is good news for Waterford and the South East. It is exactly what is needed to create the conditions for a sustainable future for the Regional Airport."

“This will allow the Airport compete for larger aircraft to provide routes to Britain and Europe. It is a game changer and must be built upon by local Airport management."

“Waterford Airport has seen many false dawns in recent times. Extending the runway is the only way to secure its long term future. I wish the management and board of the Airport well in attracting new carriers.”