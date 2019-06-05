Pipeline survey to close Waterford road on Thursday and Friday
Waterford City & County Council has announced that the L-3011 at Ballin road will be closed on Thursday and Friday, June 6/7.
The closure is to accommodate pipeline survey/cleaning in advance of macadam surfacing works.
A diversion will be in place via R-675.
Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution.
Waterford Council apologises for the inconvenience during the period of works.
