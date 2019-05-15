Busy Waterford roads to close for two months for works

Waterford City and County Council has announced the closure of two busy roads to traffic for more than two months.

Browns Lane (L90033) and Castle Street (L90031) will close on Monday, May 20 until Friday, August 2.

The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of new road surfaces.

Traffic will be diverted via L1512 Barrack Street, L5516 Manor Hill, L5517 College Street and L5515 Hennessys Road.