Broadband plan bill in Waterford to top €63 million

Waterford will receive €63 million in Government funding to deliver high-speed broadband to every home, business and farm in the county.

The National Broadband Plan announced by the Government is the single largest investment in rural Ireland since electrification, costing €3bn, a figure that has caused widespread controversy.

Welcoming the funding, Waterford Senator Paudie Coffey said the investment will bring "huge benefits to rural parts of the county."

The Waterford Fine Gael General Election candidate said: “We do not want rural Ireland to be left behind so we are investing to end the digital divide and ensure people in rural communities get the same opportunities as those living in our towns and cities."

“€63 million is being invested in Waterford over the next 25 years to bring broadband to homes, farms and businesses across the county."

“This plan is about equal access to services and opportunities for everyone, no matter where they live and work.”

Senator Coffey said the investment in the largest by any Government in rural Ireland since electrification, marking “a new departure for the country a decade after the economic crash."

He added: “Every home and business in Waterford no matter their location, will have access to high-speed broadband making Ireland the first country worldwide where rural areas have the same opportunity as urban areas.”

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the investment is vital to ensure rural Ireland is not left behind.

“This investment will have a transformative effect on rural Ireland, future-proofing communities for generations to come,” Minister Bruton said.

“Digital technology is revolutionising how we live, learn and work and we want to make sure rural Ireland is not left behind.”