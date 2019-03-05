Gardaí investigating burglary at Waterford City and County Council

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Waterford City and County Council's premises.

The burglary took place at the council's Northern Extension plant on the Cleaboy Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, February 26.

A number of items were stolen, including the council's chainsaws.

Investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made.

