Superb Saturday round sees Harrington swoop into the lead at Charles Schwab Cup

Padraig Harrington. PIC: Sportsfile
Padraig Harrington shot an impressive nine-under-par 62 in yesterday's third round at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The Irishman sits on 21-under-par going into today's final round, five shots ahead of Steven Alker.
Paddy came to party.@Padraig_H leads at 21-under @SchwabCupFinale pic.twitter.com/vmqtgfaFHG— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 12, 2022
Harrington tees off at 12.30pm (Irish time) at the Phoenix Country Club this evening.
