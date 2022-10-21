Waterford's Seamus Power off to solid start in CJ Cup

Waterford golfer Seamus Power carded a four-under-par 67 in Thursday's opening round of The CJ Cup. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power carded a four-under-par 67 in Thursday's opening round of The CJ Cup.
The world number 46, who currently sits inside the top 10, will tee off at 2.27pm today alongside Sebastián Muñoz and K.H. Lee.
Meanwhile, fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have also started the South Carolina tournament well.
Reigning champion Rory carded a five-under 66 while Offaly man Lowry shot a three-under 68 in yesterday's first round.
The current leaders, Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax, sit on six-under-par going into today's second round.
The CJ Cup will be live on Sky Sports throughout the weekend.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power carded a four-under-par 67 in Thursday's opening round of The CJ Cup. PIC: Sportsfile
Malicious damage insurance claims tend to jump around Halloween and Bonfire Night, an insurer is warning.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power will contest this week's CJ Cup at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford's Irish Museum of Time has been selected as the only Irish finalist for the esteemed British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Awards 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.