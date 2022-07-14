Testing opening day for Seamus Power at Open Championship

Waterford golfer Seamus Power has just concluded his opening round at the Open Championship. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford golfer Seamus Power has just concluded his opening round at the Open Championship.
The world number 37 finished on one-over-par 73 following a testing first day at St Andrews.
Power carded four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey on hole 12 in an up and down morning at the Scottish links course.
Some of the early tournament frontrunners include American Cameron Young, Australian Cameron Smith and fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy.
Power will tee off at 1.04pm in Friday's second round.
