Early start for Seamus Power in opening round of Open Championship at St Andrews

The Irish golfers of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Carey and Ronan Mullarney are preparing to compete in this year's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
2014 Open winner and world number two Rory McIlroy will tee off at 9.58am on Thursday morning alongside defending Open champion Collin Morikawa and the in-form Xander Schauffele who won last week's Scottish Open and the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.
2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will tee off shortly after at 10.09am with US PGA champion Justin Thomas and the talented Victor Hovland.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power enters his first Open Championship as world number 37. Power has an early start at 8.03am and will be joined by Australian Cameron Smith and American Brooks Koepka.
2007 and 2008 Open champ Padraig Harrington will tee off at 2.28pm alongside Thomas Pieters and Keith Mitchell while 2011 Open winner Darren Clarke is out at 1.37pm with Richard Bland and Filippo Celli.
Irish qualifiers David Carey (3.54pm) and Ronan Mullarney (4.14pm) have afternoon tee times on Thursday.
All tee times for Thursday's first round:
0635 - Paul Lawrie (Sco), Webb Simpson (US), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
0646 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Campbell (Nzl), Barclay Brown (Eng) (x)
0657 - Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim (US), Brandon Wu (US)
0708 - Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
0719 - Garrick Higgo (Rsa), MinKyu Kim (Kor), Ashley Chesters (Eng)
0730 - Phil Mickelson (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama (US)
0741 - Patrick Reed (US), Tom Hoge (US), JooHyung Kim (Kor)
0752 - John Daly (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Tringale (US)
0803 - Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka (US), Seamus Power (Irl)
0814 - Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)
0825 - Cameron Young (US), Kyoung Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
0836 - Zach Johnson (US), Billy Horschel (US), Corey Conners (Can)
0847 - Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Danny Willett (Eng)
0903 - Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)
0914 - Sepp Straka (Aut), Luke List (US), Justin De Los Santos (Phi)
0925 - Ernie Els (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp), Brad Kennedy (Aus)
0936 - Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Scott Vincent (Zim), Victor Perez (Fra)
0947 - Jason Kokrak (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Sihwan Kim (Kor)
0958 - Collin Morikawa (US), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele (US)
1009 - Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Thomas (US), Victor Hovland (Nor)
1020 - Will Zalatoris (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau (US)
1031 - Kevin Kisner (US), Chris Kirk (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1042 - Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Trey Mullinax (US), Matthew Jordan (Eng)
1053 - Anthony Quayle (Aus), Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry (US)
1104 - Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell (US), Marco Penge (US)
1115 - Alexander Bjork (Swe), Oliver Farr (US), Matt Ford (US)
1136 - Mark Calcavecchia (US), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)
1147 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sam Bairstow (US, x)
1158 - Adrian Meronk (Pol), Haotong Li (Chn), Marcus Armitage (US)
1209 - Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Alex Wrigley (US)
1220 - Aaron Wise (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Horsfield (Eng)
1231 - Talor Gooch (US), Shaun Norris (Rsa), Wyndham Clark (US)
1242 - Henrik Stenson (Swe), Russell Henley (US), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa, x)
1253 - Stewart Cink (US), Sergio Garcia (Esp), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)
1304 - Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)
1315 - Dustin Johnson (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1326 - Scottie Scheffler (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton (US)
1337 - Darren Clarke (Nirl), Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)
1348 - Kevin Na (US), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1404 - David Duval (US), Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng)
1415 - Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Law (Sco)
1426 - Abraham Ancer (Mex), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1437 - Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harris English (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn, x)
1448 - Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell (US)
1449 - Tiger Woods (US), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (US)
1510 - Jordan Spieth (US), Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III (US)
1521 - Patrick Cantlay (US), Sam Burns (US), Mito Pereira (Chi)
1532 - Keegan Bradley (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (US)
1543 - Laurie Canter (US), Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus), Matthew Griffin (Aus)
1554 - John Catlin (US), Jamie Rutherford (Eng), David Carey (Irl)
1605 - Mingyu Cho (Kor), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)
1616 - Lars Van Meijel (Ned), Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Irl)
Tee times are in— The Open (@TheOpen) July 12, 2022
Check out the full draw for Thursday and Friday https://t.co/wOgJInIVNj#The150thOpen
