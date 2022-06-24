Waterford's Seamus Power off to solid start at Travelers Championship

Waterford native Seamus Power had a solid opening round at the Travelers Championship in TPC River Highlands on Thursday. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford native Seamus Power had a solid opening round at the Travelers Championship in TPC River Highlands on Thursday.
Power carded a three-under-par 67 in the first round to put him in a tie for 15th, leaving him five shots off leaders Rory McIlroy and J. T. Poston.
The Tooraneena man will tee off at 12.55pm (Irish time) on Friday alongside Rickie Fowler and Adam Long.
Fellow Irishman and current co-leader Rory McIlroy will tee off at 6pm (Irish time) alongside Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson.
Leaderboard after Round 1 @TravelersChamp ⛳️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2022
T1. @McIlroyRory (-8)
T1. @JT_ThePostman
T3. @XSchauffele (-7)
T3. Martin Laird
T5. @Patrick_Cantlay (-6)
T5. @WebbSimpson1
T5. Charles Howell III
