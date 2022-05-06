Search

06 May 2022

Seamus Power opens Wells Fargo Championship with an even-par 70

Seamus Power opens Wells Fargo Championship with an even-par 70

Seamus Power opens Wells Fargo Championship with an even-par 70

06 May 2022 10:53 AM

Seamus Power carded an even-par 70 in his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Waterford native played a consistent 18 holes, making 16 pars along with one birdie and one bogey.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy enjoyed an eventful start to his bid for a fourth victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Playing for the first time since finishing runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in the Masters, McIlroy birdied five of his first six holes and followed a double bogey on the fourth – his 13th hole of the day – with birdies on the fifth and sixth.

“I think first week back after three weeks off, there’s maybe going to be a couple of mistakes in there,” McIlroy said. “The three-putt on 17 was an unforced error.

“Eleven’s a tough hole, I got a bit of a flyer from the semi rough and made bogey, but you sort of accept that and deal with that. I probably left a couple out there but I’m still pretty happy with 67.

“It could have been a 65 or a 64, but it’s still a good start. That was a nice bounce back (after the double bogey) to birdie both of those holes. I said to myself walking off the green, if I could just get back to three under by the end of the day after that, I would be pretty happy.”

