'I feel like I am going to play' - Tiger Woods ready to compete in the 2022 Masters
Tiger Woods says that he plans to compete in the upcoming 86th Masters, less than 14 months after suffering serious injuries in a horrific car crash in February 2021.
The 15-time major champion, who last won the green jacket in 2019, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters.
The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.
“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.
Asked if he thought he could win a 16th major title this week, Woods said: “I do.”
Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022
In early 2020 the PUP was paid at a flat rate of €350, regardless of previous income earnings, before being restructured
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.