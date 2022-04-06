Search

06 Apr 2022

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Apr 2022 9:28 PM

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be generally cool and unsettled for the rest of the week with the driest and calmest weather set to be on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a blustery start to the day. There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds, again making for an added wind chill factor. Winds will ease later in the day.

Thursday night will be cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in just light northwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

The weather will be largely dry and clear on Friday night, but cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A touch of frost is possible, in a light northwesterly breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Saturday will be dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Sunday will be wet and windy for much of the day with possible localised flooding. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media