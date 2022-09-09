Waterford legend retires from club hurling

Former Waterford inter-county hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. PIC: Sportsfile
Former Waterford inter-county hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45.
The Lismore man played his final game for the club in last month's Waterford SHC quarter-final loss to Mount Sion.
The 2007 Hurler of the Year won four Munster titles and three All-Stars during his 15-year county career with the Déise.
Most recently, Shanahan was a selector in the Waterford setup and helped guide them to an All-Ireland final in 2017.
