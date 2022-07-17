IN PICTURES: Limerick defeat Kilkenny to win All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick and Kilkenny contested today's All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.
Limerick, who won the contest on a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, claimed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a thrilling final in spectacular weather.
