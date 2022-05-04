Waterford hurler Dessie Hutchinson named club player of the year

Waterford and Ballygunner hurler Dessie Hutchinson has been named the AIB GAA Hurling Player of the Year for the 2021/2022 club championship. PIC: Sportsfile
Dessie Hutchinson of @ballygunnerHc is the @AIB_GAA Club Hurler of the Year! Comhghairdeas leat! #GAABelong #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/DIVEiSyMLV— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 3, 2022
Ballygunner, who won the All-Ireland club championship in February, had a number of players included in the AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year. POTY Hutchinson was joined by Stephen O’Keeffe, Philip Mahony, Ian Kenny, Paddy Leavey, Mikey Mahony and Billy O’Keeffe in the lineup.
See the full team below:
Here is the @AIB_GAA GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year! Comhghairdeas to the players, clubs and parishes! #GAABelong #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/cYJFbXAmC6— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 3, 2022
