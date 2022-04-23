Limerick V Waterford: Preview and TV schedule
Waterford hurlers face current All-Ireland champions Limerick in Round Two of the Munster Championship on Saturday, April 23 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick - Throw-in at 7pm.
The Déise go into the Round Two encounter with a win under their belt after defeating a resolute Tipperary outfit by four points at Walsh Park last weekend.
Liam Cahill's side face a stern test on Saturday when they clash with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds. John Kiely's Treaty team opened their championship campaign with an impressive 2-25 to 1-17 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.
Limerick are favourites to retain the Liam MacCarthy in July but the Allianz Division One hurling league champions will fancy their chances after some superb performances so far this year.
Waterford team to play Limerick:
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 22, 2022
The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Limerick in this Saturday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Rd 2 game has been announced ⬇️
Best of Luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all the panel!#deiseabú
⚪ pic.twitter.com/DXIj8HXkmM
The match is live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday evening from 6.45pm with throw-in at 7pm.
Waterford 2/1
Limerick 1/2
Draw 10/1
A formal government decision is expected within the next fortnight and possibly as early as next week
Former Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.