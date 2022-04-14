Waterford Gardaí train with future hurling stars of Passage East!
Waterford Gardaí took part in an under-8 and under-9 hurling training at Passage East on Tuesday evening!
Community Gardaí Liam and Brian were put through their paces by the future stars of the east Waterford GAA club. Passage East, who last won the County Senior Hurling Title in 2013, have brought former Waterford hurling captain and GAA All-Star Noel Connors through their underage ranks.
The two community Guards looked to have enjoyed their hurling training session:
