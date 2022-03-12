Search

12 Mar 2022

CONFIRMED: Dates, times and venues for Waterford's senior, U-20 and minor championship campaigns

12 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

The times and venues for Waterford's Munster GAA Championship fixtures at Senior, U20 and Minor grades in football and hurling have been confirmed by the Munster Council.

The Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Tipperary in Fraher Field with a 7pm throw-in time, as Clare host Limerick at 6pm in Cusack Park, Ennis in the other clash.

The Munster U20 Football Championship quarter-finals are fixed for Monday April 11th, with Waterford hosting Limerick in Fraher Field, while Tipperary make the long journey to Miltown-Malbay to take on Clare at the same time. Should Waterford find their way past the Treaty men, they will face Cork in the semi-final on April 18 at a Waterford venue at 7pm. The Munster U20 Football Final is fixed for Monday, April 25 at 7.30pm.

The Munster Minor Football Championship will see Waterford play against Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary in a Phase 1 round-robin competition taking place weekly from April 14th, with the Phase 1 winner joining Cork and Kerry for a place in the Munster Final. 

Meanwhile, the high flying Waterford hurlers Munster Senior Hurling Championship will get underway on April 17th in Walsh Park as they face Tipperary in their opening round, while Cork and Limerick clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the same day. The Munster final has been fixed for Sunday, June 5th at 4pm.

The Munster U20 Hurling Championship will be played out on a round-robin basis with the games commencing on April 6th. Waterford have been drawn in Group 2 and will start off with a round two away clash against Tipperary at 7pm, before ending the group with a home fixture against Kerry on April 20th at Fraher Field. The top two in each group of three will qualify for the semi-finals on April 27th, while the Munster final has been fixed for Wednesday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

The Munster Minor Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on April 5th, with Waterford drawn into Group 1 along with Clare and Tipperary. The first clash will see Waterford host Tipperary in Fraher Field at 7pm, while they will finish the group matches against Clare in Sixmilebridge on April 19th, also throwing in at 7pm. The Munster final will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 7.30pm.

See full fixtures at the following link: https://munster.gaa.ie/fixtures/senior/ 

