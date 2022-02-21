Referee forgot one very important piece of equipment ahead of Waterford club's All-Ireland semi-final

Referee Barry Nea attempts to return to the dressing room but is locked out while retrieving his whistle. Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
There was an extraordinary start to Gailltir's dramatic All-Ireland semi-final with St Rynagh's of Offaly on Saturday afternoon.
The game started as normal with referee Barry Nea throwing in the ball but when the sliotar crossed the sideline soon after, the referee was spotted sprinting off the pitch heading towards the dressing rooms. Comically the gates were locked and he couldn't get there.
Apparently, he needed a whistle which someone quickly provided and the game continued.
What followed was another marvellous encounter between two old rivals with St Rynagh's prevailing to secure their place in the All-Ireland Final.
IAF Director Nathalie Weadick and The Housing Agency CEO Bob Jordan pictured at the launch of 'Housing Unlocked'. Photo Credit: Mark Stedman
Referee Barry Nea attempts to return to the dressing room but is locked out while retrieving his whistle. Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.