21 Feb 2022

Referee forgot one very important piece of equipment ahead of Waterford club's All-Ireland semi-final

Referee Barry Nea attempts to return to the dressing room but is locked out while retrieving his whistle. Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

21 Feb 2022 12:21 PM

There was an extraordinary start to Gailltir's dramatic All-Ireland semi-final with St Rynagh's of Offaly on Saturday afternoon. 

The game started as normal with referee Barry Nea throwing in the ball but when the sliotar crossed the sideline soon after, the referee was spotted sprinting off the pitch heading towards the dressing rooms. Comically the gates were locked and he couldn't get there.

Apparently, he needed a whistle which someone quickly provided and the game continued. 

What followed was another marvellous encounter between two old rivals with St Rynagh's prevailing to secure their place in the All-Ireland Final. 

