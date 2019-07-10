Spectacular Spraoi International Street Arts Festival planned for Waterford city

Crowds will flock to Waterford city on the August bank holiday weekend for one of the country's most popular festivals.

For three days and nights (August 2-4), Ireland’s oldest city will host the Spraoi International Street Arts Festival.

"International performers will present street shows, contemporary circus, dance, music and spectacle," festival director TV Honan tells WaterfordLive.ie.

The festival climaxes on Sunday night, August 4, with the annual Spraoi parade featuring hundreds of costumed performers, amazing floats, lights, sound, music and special effects. A summer highlight, the popular parade will be followed by fireworks launched from the River Suir.

"The daily programme runs from after lunch daily and late into the night. There will be hundreds of shows on offer, with Spraoi catering for all ages, backgrounds and interests. Spraoi is a feast of colour, sound and entertainment with great street food too," he adds.

Check out the Spraoi festival programme online.