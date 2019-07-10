Epic line-up announced for seven-day festival in Waterford

An epic array of events will take place in Waterford city from August 19-25.

Big Top Live will include, comedy, illusionists and live music events under a circus tent at Waterside car park.

Among the highlights already confirmed include Finbar Furey (August 19), Keith Barry (August 21), Bingo Loco XXL (August 23), and Happy Mondays with King Kong Company and Backroad Smokers Club (August 24). A Rewind 80s and 90s event with Vengaboys, Robin S, Snap, Katrina, Ultrabeat, Abbaesque and Spring Break will also take place on August 25.

Visit www.bigtoplive.ie for ticket information.