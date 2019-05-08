Dirty Dancing returning to the cinema in Waterford

On May 21, at 6.30pm ODEON Cinemas and Pigsback.com will present ‘Dirty Dancing’ the cult classic that captivated cinema audiences just over 30 years ago.

For just €15 for a ticket (including popcorn, a drink and tub of ice cream), fans will be able to relive the classic performances from Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey at participating ODEON Cinemas, including Waterford.

The other participating cinemas are Blanchardstown, Coolock, Stillorgan, Point Square, Charlestown, Naas, Newbridge and Castleroy.

Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON Cinemas commented, “We are very excited to welcome ‘Dirty Dancing’ to our screens this month. With such a stellar soundtrack and star-studded cast, it was an obvious choice for our continued ODEON and Pigsback.com collaboration.”

The late, great Patrick Swayze once said about the film, “It’s got so much heart, to me. It’s not about the sensuality; it’s really about people trying to find themselves - this young dance instructor feeling like he’s nothing but a product, and this young girl trying to find out who she is in a society of restrictions when she has such an amazing take on things. On a certain level, it’s really about the fabulous, funky little Jewish girl getting the guy because of what she’s got in her heart.”

