Fashion guide for communions and confirmations: 'Be comfortable and enjoy the celebrations'

It’s nearing that time of the year.

Confirmations and Communions are looming, the kids rig-outs are sorted but you have yet to organise yourself. The stress.

These photos of the day will haunt you if you’re not happy with how you look. Yes, the day is all about the child but mam is allowed feel and look her best too.

Well, not to fret I have you sorted. It can be super hard to find something appropriate to wear for these occasions - you don’t want to over do it. Living in Ireland, it’s only normal to consider the weather in choosing your outfit, as much as a nuisance it is.

Regardless of whether it’s your own child's big day or that of a loved one, you are sure to find an outfit to suit you.

The Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is a great alternative to the token dress. They are comfortable and easy to just throw on. They are a great choice if you are conscious of your legs and don’t want them on show. Depending on your preference, you can choose between a straight or wide leg. Choice in leg fit is perfect as you’re sure to find one that suits your style and size. Downside: the toilet situation, you ladies know the score.

I love this ASOS option as it’s dressy yet modest. The wrap style is so flattering with the tie waist. The black is also a safe colour choice, and add your own belt to change it up.

How cute is this polka dot one from New Look? The wide straps are great if you have a bigger chest. The culotte leg is so comfortable for the long day ahead.

The Midi Dress

In my opinion, you just can’t go wrong with a midi dress. They suit almost all size and shapes - just such a flattering key piece to have - for any occasion. The midi dress will see you through right into summer. If you choose the right one you can wear it not just for an occasion but also for casual summer days or in winter with boots. Either way you are sure to get your wear out of it. They too are the perfect length that is appropriate for church.

This chain print River Island dress will have you looking bang on trend. Nips in at the right place with that gorgeous pleated skirt detail. You’ll be swishing around all day.

A shirt dress is always a winner. This one from Boohoo has got such great details, from the wrap detail, the buttons to the double front slits. Such a stylish little dress. Though it’s a print, it’s quite a muted colour so not as scary to wear.

The Matching Co-ord

A matching two piece can be a scary choice to make for some. What I love about them is how you can wear both pieces as separates, more bang for your buck and I am here for that. Don’t knock it till you try it.

The power suit is such a vibe. This rust number from River Island is a great look. Pop a cami underneath if you're conscious of your chest and leave the jacket open. The blazer would be fab over a pair of jeans and boots too.

Co-ords don’t have to mean suits. This two piece top and skirt from Topshop are statement pieces. You would get such mileage out of each item. The print might be too loud for some but if you’re willing to rock it, it would be killer.

These are just some of the styles you could go for - your choice is endless. I just believe that the above are a perfect fit for the day that’s in it.

If you like the styles but are not a fan of any of the prints or colours I’ve shared, you can try out ones that suit you best. What is important to remember though is to choose something that is your style. Don’t go for something that isn’t you because the last thing you want is to be self conscious for the day. Be comfortable and enjoy the celebrations.