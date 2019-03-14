'I am a Penneys hun at heart'

I suppose you're all wondering who I am and what I am doing here. Well allow me to introduce myself - I’m Aoife, a Waterford city gal who can often be found loitering around coffee shops/pubs and posing around town, forcing my poor fella to get some snaps of me. Shameless. No, I'm not a model, far from it. It’s all for my fashion blog Leather Confessions.

I have had Leather Confessions for over three years now. What began as a severe shopping habit and love for throwing money away on clothes and the latest trends led to eventually biting the bullet and setting up my own little space on the internet.

As much as I love to follow current trends from the latest catwalks, I will always be a Penneys hun at heart. Closest I’ll get to a designer item would be a knock off … lets be real.

My personal style is the forefront of my blog, styling is my passion and I guess it’s what makes my style quintessentially me. I find it very hard to describe my style, other than liking to stand out. If you see something questionable, possibly a bit tacky, chances are I’ll probably love it. My look is quite hard to categorise. I’m honestly a mix of everything, depending on how I feel that day.

I am a huge advocate of charity and vintage shopping

A penchant for Penneys and vintage/thrift clothing is what fuels this girl. I am a huge advocate of charity and vintage shopping. Something Waterford is great for is the amount of charity shops we have and I will be found browsing them regularly - I absolutely live for it. It has been something I’ve been honing in on, not just because I find browsing charity shops really enjoyable, not knowing what gems you could find, but also because of its ethical standpoint and shopping sustainable is something I feel we all need to consider more in the current climate.

I like to think of myself as the ‘budget-friendly blogger’. People love to see bloggers wear the newest clothes, which is just not realistic or relatable. That’s why I focus on my styling. There was a time I would buy things to wear once because I knew it would make for a good Instagram #instahun, but who honestly can keep that up. Pure madness. The things you do for ‘the gram’ aye.

Watch this space where I'll be filling you in on all my sartorial finds as well as the everyday life ramblings of this city girl.