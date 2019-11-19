Body of man found in Waterford search operation

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in County Waterford.

It was recovered at Stradbally Cove.

The Irish Coast Guard, rescue services from Bonmahon and Tramnore, the George Bernard Shaw navy vessel, Helvick Head Lifeboat Station, Ardmore Coast Guard, Rescue 117, local divers, members of the local community and family members among others were all involved in the operation.