'Brave' Waterford teenager passes away after battling illness

A County Waterford club has paid tribute to a teeanger who passed away on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, Clg An TSean Phobail said “our hearts are low” following the passing of Old Parish’s Rian French.

Rian passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his parents and family following an illness, borne with dignity, courage, bravery and fortitude.

He’s the son of Conor and Paula; much loved brother of Bryan and Eva; sadly missed by his grandparents Seán Houlihan, Michael and Mary French; uncles Shane and Kevin Houlihan, Declan and Shay French; aunts Claire Christophers, Carol McGinty, Michelle O’ Donovan and Marianne Walsh; friends; and many other relatives.

“We have lost a lovely son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend,” a club spokesperson said.

“Rian fought hard to stay and Paula, Conor, Bryan and Eva fought so hard to keep him but it wasn't to be. The loss of this lovely, young, funny, kind, brave warrior is enormous.

“Remember Rian and all the French and Houlihan families in your prayers. May their sorrow be lightened by the love of the community that surrounds them. Rest peacefully Rian.”

Funeral arrangements

Reposing on Tuesday at his home in Reanagullee, Old Parish (X35 EP66), from 2.30-7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish, followed by private cremation.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, and Ronald McDonald House, Crumlin.