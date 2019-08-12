Funeral arrangements announced for Waterford Leaving Cert student who died following car crash

The funeral arrangements have been announced for County Waterford's Jack McGrath, who died following a car crash at the weekend in County Cork.

The beloved son of Johnny and Lucia of Abbeyside, Dungarvan, is deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents; sister Holly; girlfriend Áine Reilly; grandmother Mairéad; uncles John, Peter, Andrew, Jim, Gerry and Albert; aunts Geraldine, Ann, Rosemary, Miriam, Kay and Joanie; extended family; and many friends.

Reposing at his home at Foulouse, Clonea Road (X35 FP64), Abbeyside, Dungarvan, on Wednesday (August 14) from 4pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tributes have been made to Jack since his passing, with his club Brickey Rangers, describing him as "a unique and gifted player who wore the black and amber colours with great pride in both football and hurling".